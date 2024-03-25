Holy Week represents a significant period of introspection and spirituality for many faithful, as it marks the commemoration of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. During these dates, it is common for families to dedicate themselves to prayer and participate in various rituals organized by churches throughout the country. However, despite being a global tradition that is widely observed in Latin America, there is one specific country that, for more than a hundred years, has maintained a distinctive celebration of this holiday.

Holy Week is a global tradition that is widely observed in Latin America.

Tourism Week: between beers, parties and trips

Having been stripped of its sacred character, Uruguay is the country that adopted the controversial Tourism Week, with various names associated with the celebrations that take place in this small South American country.

A notable example is the Montevideo Creole Week, an event sponsored by the city government. This festival is mainly known for the horse riding, a spectacle that generates both popularity and controversy, in which riders demonstrate their skill by remaining on unbroken horses for as long as possible in an arena.

Creole Week, celebration in Uruguay. Photo: Magellan

In the department of Paysandú, located in the north of Uruguay, Holy Week has evolved to become Beer Week. This change originated more than half a century ago, when a local brewing industry employee suggested creating a festival to coincide with tourism holidays. Since then, the event has experienced notable growth. Beer Week not only focuses on tasting this drink, but also offers a wide range of activities, including musical shows, gastronomic proposals and craft exhibitions, among other attractions.

What is the belief of Uruguayans?

A study conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2014, which is still cited in academic works, placed Uruguay at the top of the Latin American countries with the largest number of people without religious affiliation. In total, 37% of the population does not identify with any religion, divided between those who do not follow a specific religion (24%), those who consider themselves atheists (10%) and those who call themselves agnostics (3%).

The Pew Research Center describes Uruguay as an unusual case in the context of Latin America. It highlights that, in no other country in the region surveyed, the percentage of people without religious affiliation exceeds 20% of the population. As a comparison, in Argentina this percentage is 11%, while in Brazil it is 8%. In contrast, Paraguay is at the opposite end of this regional spectrum, with only 1% of its population identifying in these categories.

Regarding the religious affiliation of those who do identify with a religion, the Pew Research Center study shows that 42% of the population declare themselves Catholic, 15% Protestant and 6% belong to other religions.