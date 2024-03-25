Have you slept much lately? I hear many people around me complain about this. A particularly common phrase is “help me, my sleep mysteriously disappears after 10 pm.” This is the phenomenon where you can no longer keep your eyes open on the couch at 10 pm; but once you’ve cleaned your glasses, fed your cats, played your last susjal matches, watched that one episode on Netflix, answered your last work emails, checked your bank balance, brushed your teeth, and you’re FINALLY in business. bed – you woke up again. That magical moment when you are the most awake all day.

And then the Great Grinding had not yet begun. Do you have this too? The moment you are lying in your bed, all the mistakes you have ever made in your life have decided to come one after another. And then all the wars, terrorist attacks, global warming, your boss, education. The washing machine is broken. Have you locked the door?

And then at 1 am you wake up again, google “how tall was Jesus”, “what King Arthur looked like”, “hotels near Tintagel” – and again it’s almost 6 o’clock, and there’s no point in doing anything anymore. ..even try to sleep.

At this moment I realize how old-fashioned sleep is. Boring. An annoying and ineffective interruption to your dynamic and exciting life. Waste of time. And that tomorrow I will lie here again. Waiting for redemption.

And yet it’s so simple.

1. Embrace a more boring life.

When people ask how you are and say, “Busy?”, you answer, “No, it’s nice and quiet.” “Busy, busy, busy” is the dumbest thing you can do for your health. Rest saves your brain. And your life.

2. Start reducing your calorie intake every day from 21:00.

So, the curtains are closed, the lights are off, and I’m staring into space. No more sugar, no more alcohol (as you know). The energy is sucked out and a black hole appears.

3. No noisy restaurants before bed.

Pubs. Concerts. Buses, trains. Or a book about the Holocaust. Or the story of a young woman who was carefully sawed into pieces by a serial rapist. Good sleep means no stress, no sadness, no worries, no arguing, and of course nothing mentioned right before that. The brain needs to be turned off.

4. So give Apple the middle finger.

But really. Look at your phone – on the sofa, on the bedside table, in your hand, in the toilet – as if it were a new part of your body. These smut breeders from Google, YouTube, Meta and LinkedIn specialize in keeping you awake with their algorithms and notifications. It’s like putting your happiness in the hands of cocaine dealers. Look the animal in the eye and put it into flight mode.

5. Just like Netflix, Videoland, HBO, Disney and Amazon are also pure poison for your overstimulated brain.

Cancel your subscriptions with a bang and go for long walks instead of spending hours on the couch.

6. What else do I mean: physically tire yourself before bed.

Not too fanatical, it reactivates the brain, but it’s boring. At 7:30 p.m., grab an umbrella, borrow your neighbor’s Doberman, and start walking, walking, walking – ad infinitum. No phone.

7. Chopping wood is also very good.

They harvest potatoes, rinse willows and dig graves. Think of your ancestors who fell asleep over a plate of cabbage after a long day in the fields. You can’t achieve this state with our current lifestyle where we sit behind a screen, walk from the coffee machine to the next Teams meeting and argue on a group app. So you’ll have to do it all yourself.

8.Next, take a novel about a castle.

Or another rerun of Seinfeld, Friends or Studio Voetbal. As soon as Wim Kieft said they would have to cover a shorter period, I almost left. Or by rail! “At Frumminghausen station the tiles are of a different size due to a clay shortage in East Tyrol in 1915. The tiles were later replaced with modern ones, but if you look closely you can still see some of the original ones at the back.” Fabulous.

9. Realize that sleep is a revolutionary act in a world full of irritants, fomo and temptations.

Sleep is the highest sport. Requires discipline. Realize that you are a superhero if you are going to try this. Not to mention if it works! You’re wearing Superman pajamas for a reason.

10. Make your bedroom the most boring place on earth.

Agricultural plastic for windows. No TVs, night lights or phones – every day you go to bed in pitch darkness. If you have an attractive partner, ending the relationship will only cause anxiety.

11. While lying in bed, count down from 261 to zero.

Always start over. Just until you fall asleep.

12. Or wait, orgasm first.

I hear a lot of enthusiastic stories about this. Two seems even better. And then it’s as boring as possible (see point 7). A relaxation solution accessible to everyone. And if your bedmate asks what you’re doing, just say you’re “working on getting some sleep.”

13. “No more worries” also helps.

Haha! Egg, right?

