With the exception of eight adults who remain missing, the rest of the 66 people “lifted up” by armed groups in various parts of Culiacán last Friday, including 22 boys and girls, have already been released and returned to their homes safe and sound.

In the operations of the Army, the National Guard and the Navy in search of entire families who were deprived of their freedom in rural communities and in the urban environment of the State capital, the federal forces held confrontations with civilians, in which an element of the National Guard died and one more was injured.

Prior to the announcement by the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, about the return to their homes of 16 more people who were released in the early hours of yesterday in Colonia la Lima, near Ciudad Universitaria, a group of civilians armed with automatic rifles attacked members of the National Guard.

As a result of these events, the arrest of three alleged attackers was achieved, one of them was located semi-hidden in a hilly area on the banks of the Tamazula River and two more were located in a hospital, where they were admitted for gunshot wounds.

The Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa, in brief statements, only revealed that they have nine investigation folders open on the “riots” of people of both sexes and minors, in addition to helping the federal judicial authorities with expert reports on the attack on elements of the National Guard in the La Lima neighborhood.

Regarding these events, in which a federal element died and another was injured, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic will be in charge of the respective investigations, which is why it only assists them in expert reports.

In his social media account, the state Executive, Rocha Moya, cited that so far 58 people have been released, 22 of them are boys and girls, so search operations for the remaining eight people continue.

He commented that the search operation for all the victims of deprivation of liberty will continue with the federal forces until all the people who were reported missing are found.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, recalled that last Friday, at various times, a total of nine reports of people deprived of their liberty in homes in rural and urban areas were received in C-4, therefore that in each case personnel were sent to confirm it and collect the information.

A day later it was learned that 42 people had already been released, including 18 minors, of both sexes, so the search continued for the rest of the people whose families reported their disappearance.

PAN requests to find all the missing

Given the kidnapping of 66 people in Culiacán, Sinaloa, by armed groups, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, demanded the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to immediately find the whereabouts of the families who still remain kidnapped, and stated that it is time to seriously discuss an urgent call for international collaboration to combat the drug cartels.

“It is time to seriously discuss an urgent call for international collaboration to combat drug cartels and organized crime groups, with all their legal and criminal consequences,” he said.

In a statement, the blue and white leader accused that the Government of President López Obrador is a “failed Government” of its own will and the empowerment of drug traffickers is a consequence of the policy of embracing criminal groups.

“From day one, this Government extended a de facto amnesty to drug cartels. Likewise, López Obrador maintained close relations as demonstrated by his visits to Badiraguato and his instructions to three Secretaries of State to help ‘El Chapo’s’ mother in her immigration procedures.”

Marko Cortés assured that Mexico meets all the conditions of a failed State: the Government demonstrates a lack of capacity or will to protect its citizens from violence and perhaps even destruction and “the declaration of the Morenista governor of Sinaloa fits into this picture ”.

“The territorial expansion, armed strengthening and internationalization of Mexican cartels was favored by López Obrador’s ‘hugs, not bullets’ policy. There is practically no state in the country without the presence of organized crime. The cartels dominate regions where they place checkpoints and only allow López Obrador’s electoral army to pass, as he himself has confessed.”

