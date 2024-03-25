Sica, head of the UOSD minimally invasive surgery and digestive system at the Tor Vergata polyclinic: “Colon cancer is one of the most common, there are around 60-65 thousand new diagnoses in Italy every year but it can be cured in over 67% of cases. Technology today has made great strides, we can use robotics, minimally invasive surgery with 4K and 3D cameras. It is important to rely on high-volume centers that have a multidisciplinary team,” said Giuseppe Sica, head of the UOSD minimally invasive surgery and digestive system at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, on the occasion of the European Colorectal Cancer Prevention Month.
Leave a Reply