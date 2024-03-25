Sica, head of the UOSD minimally invasive surgery and digestive system at the Tor Vergata polyclinic: “Colon cancer is one of the most common, there are around 60-65 thousand new diagnoses in Italy every year but it can be cured in over 67% of cases. Technology today has made great strides, we can use robotics, minimally invasive surgery with 4K and 3D cameras. It is important to rely on high-volume centers that have a multidisciplinary team,” said Giuseppe Sica, head of the UOSD minimally invasive surgery and digestive system at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, on the occasion of the European Colorectal Cancer Prevention Month.