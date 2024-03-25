It is said that brown rats have recently appeared in large numbers in Dutch cities. In any case, people complain about this – and measures are taken. Peanut butter rat traps were installed on Rotterdam’s Lijnbahn, in The Hague the municipality launched a “Stop the Rat” campaign last year, and in December new, tightly sealed and therefore rat-unfriendly trash containers were installed at Museum Square in Amsterdam. . Because we know that rats are attracted to discarded food.

But beyond this, we know little about city rats: neither how and where they live in the city, nor exactly how many there are. Previous attempts to reflect this at the national level have failed. That’s why the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment launched a national Rat Monitor in 2019. This tracks where and when rat sightings have been reported in the Netherlands on a map. That is, a report compiled by “professional exterminators.” Not every citizen can call and say they saw a rat, or at least such a message will not appear on the map.

Finland has taken a step in this direction. The University of Helsinki thought: the city is infested with rats, people see them everywhere, we don’t know enough about rats and their interaction with people – let’s involve the city residents in this. For example, the Helsinki Urban Rats Research Project (HURP) was launched in 2018 and has already published several studies. For example, it was found that rats in sewers become infected with disease-causing bacteria from human feces more often than humans contract food poisoning bacteria (Campylobacter jejuni) from contact with rat feces. Late last year, the city rat project won a university citizen science award, in part because the project used high school students as city rat researchers. In doing so, they learned something along the way about what doing science entails.

Share Write to the editor