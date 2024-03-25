The attack in Moscow has sparked a clamor among Russia’s senior officials, led by Vladimir Putin, to reconsider the death penalty for terrorists. This request comes after the attack that shook the Russian capital, Moscow, which killed more than 180 people. The magnitude of the attack and the response of key figures within Putin’s regime highlight the seriousness with which Russia perceives the threat of terrorism on its soil.

The debate over reinstating the death penalty for acts of terrorism resurfaces at a time when Russia and the world face increasingly complex security challenges. As voices within United Russia, the ruling party, and other prominent figures across the Russian political spectrum advocate for drastic measures, the international community is closely watching the implications of these proposals on human rights and criminal justice.

What do the investigations of the attack in Moscow say?

The devastating attack, claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan, has left at least 182 dead, according to the latest updates. This unprecedented act of violence has shocked Russian society and prompted figures such as Vladimir Vasiliev and Yuri Afonin, both members of the Russian parliament, to demand the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty in force since 1996. These demands reflect a strong stance against terrorism, classifying the acts perpetrated as deserving the maximum penalty.

For its part, the Kremlin assured that there is still no “defined hypothesis” about who was responsible for the attack on the Crocus Ciy Hall concert hall. “The investigation continues, at the moment, no defined hypothesis has been made public,” said the spokesperson for the Russian Presidency.

Recently, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, spoke: “We know that the attack was committed by the Islamic State, we are interested in knowing who ordered it. Those who planned the terrorist attack hoped to sow panic and discord in our society, but they were welcomed with determination and unity. One thing is absolutely clear, the horrible crime committed in Moscow is an act of intimidation. Who benefits?” he said, according to the RT media.