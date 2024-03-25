Elections in Senegal, nationalist Faye on track to win: fears it will impact commercial relations

Bassiru Diomaie Fay. This is the name of a new variable, another one that may soon bring new unknowns onto the international stage. We are talking about a man who looks set to win the Senegalese presidential election, but doubts whether he will be able to go straight to the first round or will instead have to wait for the second round, in which he still has every chance of appearing, given the results of the polls in the African country who went to vote on Sunday, March 24.

At the time, Fay was considered a complete absconder, but she managed to attract the votes of all opponents of the historical majority, one way or another connected with former President Macky Sall. The outcome of the vote also has a major impact on the European Union and Italy, as Fay’s agenda includes renegotiating all contracts Senegal has signed with international energy giants, as well as breaking away from the African colonial empire. An important aspect, given that we are talking about a country that, among other things, is rich in gas and oil deposits.

(growing) Italian interests in Senegal

Italy also has privileged relations with Senegal. In the first eleven months of 2023, Italian exports to this African country brought in 236.43 million euros, an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2022. A special feature of Italian exports to Senegal are machinery, equipment and chemicals. . But Italian companies are present in Dakar and its surroundings also to contribute to the energy transition.

It is no coincidence that Enel, Schneider and Proparco also took part in the 2022 summit organized in Dakar by the Senegalese Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The relations between Italy and Senegal are also marked at the diplomatic and cultural level, given that our country is home to a large Senegalese community.

But what could be the consequences of Sunday’s voting results? The impact could also be felt because Fay is the right candidate to propose sweeping changes after a number of African countries have reduced or even severed ties with Europe. Fay, 43, is a Revenue and Customs official with no political career. However, until a few weeks ago he was in prison with opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

Renegotiation of international energy contracts and farewell to the African colonial era

Many Senegalese, especially young ones, voted for Faye because they want change after months of instability caused by Sall’s departure. In his election platform, Fay advocates monetary reform that would allow Senegal to integrate a single currency for all countries of the Economic Community of West African States or mint its own currency. But what is certainly being proposed is a break with the current system and a rejection of the African colonial system that links several countries of the continent to France.

“There can be no true sovereignty without monetary sovereignty,” Fay said before the vote. “The CFA franc in its current form is hindering the economic development of the region and we must consider other options. We will first seek to carry out monetary reform at the sub-regional level. If we are unable to carry out reforms at the community level, “We will take responsibility for giving Senegal its own currency “, – he said.

But among his proposals there is also a revision of energy contracts concluded with international giants for the development of hydrocarbon deposits. This worries international investors who, among other things, are confidently targeting Senegal as a new frontier for gas and oil supplies and limiting the West’s dependence on Russia, which has become an omnipresent imperative since the invasion of Ukraine.

Europe and Italy are watching what is happening in Senegal, hoping that Fay’s likely victory will not affect relations with another country on a key continent where the West is losing a number of positions.