From sending weapons to imminent war: Italians are a resigned people

But yes, I see it in small things and in big things that make a big difference. This is not the first time I go to the supermarket early to avoid meeting people and hurry up. I grab what little I need and walk up to the tills to find only one open, and people with full carts waiting with disconcerting resignation. As in other cases, I protest and, as in other cases, they immediately open another register.

People look at me in amazement, because it would never occur to anyone to complain. A few days ago I was looking for pears in the supermarket and looked at the origin, written far away and in small letters: Spain, Argentina, South Africa… There are no Italian pears. Obviously I’ll complain. I don’t think anyone will complain. People have become resigned to eating what supermarkets offer.

Little things that don’t matter. But there is humility towards things of great importance. We accepted that we would not have at least one morning of good weather and clear blue skies. I believe that even artists have come to terms with the fact that they depict skies dotted with chemtrails in their landscapes. And there is a resignation to very serious things, such as the fact that journalists, politicians, historians, if you can define them that way, calmly talk about guns as if they were talking about peanuts. Acceptance of rumors of war, as if it did not mean ruin, suffering and death for their children too. A few nights ago, a woman on television said that we must arm ourselves to defend democracy. I don’t know if he has children. If he has them, he doesn’t love them. We have come to terms, and this is very serious, with the fact that every day we listen to such speeches, both idiotic and cruel.