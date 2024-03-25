The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the Gaza war. To the ire of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the United States, Israel’s main ally, did not block the resolution this time, vetoing it. Washington abstained, while the other fourteen members of the Security Council voted in favor.

The truce is expected to last at least until the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, which ends on April 9. The resolution also calls on the warring parties to provide ample humanitarian assistance so that starving Gazans can finally be provided with food and water. The resolution also calls for the release of all remaining hostages taken by Hamas following the bloody October 7 raid on southern Israel.

The resolution was especially welcomed by the Arab side. “The Palestinian people have suffered greatly,” said Algeria’s U.N. ambassador Amar Benjama, whose country is also currently a member of the U.N. Council. “This massacre has gone on for too long.” More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry. The Hamas raid on Israel killed about 1,200 people.

Hamas, which has suffered heavy losses in recent months, also welcomed the resolution in a statement. It could also open the way to a new exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, the organization said.

Resolutions are ignored

Security Council resolutions are themselves binding. However, the question is whether Israel will now accept this. In the past, the country has often ignored UN resolutions. However, this resolution matters. If Israel continues to fight Hamas in the Gaza Strip, it will be more likely to be portrayed as a country that willfully ignores international law.

It is not for nothing that Netanyahu resolutely opposed such a Security Council resolution. Just before the vote, he threatened that a high-level Israeli delegation that had been in Washington to discuss Israel’s desired offensive on the border town of Rafah would no longer be sent to the United States unless the Americans exercised their Security Council veto. He subsequently confirmed that the delegation would indeed no longer travel to the United States.

A White House spokesman called Netanyahu’s response “disappointing.” Traditionally close ties between Israel and the United States have come under increasing pressure in recent weeks due to the war.

The Israeli government is not advocating a temporary ceasefire and certainly not a permanent ceasefire. She makes no secret of her preference for launching an offensive on Rafah to clear out the last major pocket of Hamas resistance in the Gaza Strip. However, the US has been advocating for weeks for a temporary ceasefire on humanitarian grounds and has said Israel should refrain from such an offensive in any case until there is a serious plan to evacuate the estimated 1.3 million civilians living in Rafah. refuge from the violence of war.

Difficult food situation

Israel has also significantly limited aid supplies to Gazans since October last year. The food situation is particularly dire in northern Gaza. Hospitals are increasingly reporting deaths of children from malnutrition.

“It is critical that large-scale humanitarian assistance be delivered now,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday. “This means opening access points, this means concentrating the efforts of all participants and without obstacles and restrictions from the Israeli side.”

Various versions of a resolution calling for a truce have been circulating for months. However, the US blocked this several times with a veto because it felt that not enough attention was being paid to the hostages. However, last Friday, Russia and China also blocked a US resolution calling for a truce because they believe the US is playing political games.

