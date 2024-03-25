This week, thousands of eighth graders will fill out a survey asking which high school they want to attend. Many students and parents only found out exactly what level their children could register for a week ago. There has been a flurry of consultations over the past week as the advanced placement test produced unexpected results.

“Sixteen of our 38 students scored higher than expected,” says Joyce Emons, internal manager of Vrijeschool Rotterdam-West. “This is much more than the average single student who scores higher. We should increase the number of recommendations unless there are strong counter-arguments. We had five working days for an in-person consultation, filling out all the necessary forms and consulting with parents. This leaves little room for care.”

Beginning this school year, recommendations must be adjusted to reflect higher test scores. A school board may only be retained if it is not in the best interest of the student. The school should be able to justify this in the educational report. It is not possible to downgrade the advice. If a grade is equal to or lower than the school’s recommended grade, it remains unchanged. The test always gives a dual recommendation, such as MAVO/HAVO or HAVO/VWO.

This school year’s results show striking differences compared to previous years, leading to adjustments in many recommendations. Not only has the test’s reliability been questioned, but some teachers have also questioned their judgment.

Half of the students of Jochem Boer, a Year 7/8 teacher at De Lichtblum School in Westkapelle, Zealand, scored much lower or higher than expected. “We have always been precise in our advice,” says Boer. “Such contradictory results certainly raise doubts. We have adjusted all tips upward. We’ll find out later who or what was wrong.”

Reactions from Waldorf school teachers have varied, according to an internal supervisor. Emons: “One thinks the kids are smart, the other is upset. Our teachers who have taught the same class for three years are seeing their advice rejected by one test. This does something for the teachers: do the kids have something else to offer? Am I missing something?

Amazing results were also achieved at De Polderhof Primary School in Almere. Last week, Year 8 teacher Stephanie de Jong had to have many conversations about reconsidering her decision. “Thanks to the results, we were able to recommend a higher grade to 50 percent of our students. The parents are very proud and so are we. There were some students for whom we did not reconsider, and you have to justify that very well.”

Joyce Emons from Vrijeschool also had to deal with difficult conversations with parents last week. “When we give MAVO/HAVO advice and HAVO/VWO test results, we need to be able to clearly explain to parents why we are sticking with the original recommendations. It’s hard to do that in a week.”

On social media, teachers and schools express their pride, doubts and satisfaction. Parents celebrate their children’s success with cake. But after all the questions in the test, one important question remains unanswered: if so many recommendations are corrected, how reliable is this test?

