Sunday opens as usual with the Superpole Race, where the riders battle on the half distance to establish the starting order for Race 2.

At the green light, Championship leader Nicolò Bulega loses some positions, while Andrea Iannone gets off to a great start and immediately comes close to Toprak Razgatlioglu, who leads the group. Alex Lowes was also excellent at the start and then took the lead into turn 9.

He passes Razgatlioglu, who takes the lead of the race.

Meanwhile Bautista finds himself at the foot of the podium halfway through the race when Iannone goes wide in turn 10 and the Spaniard on the Ducati takes advantage of it. Toprak gains ground and continues to maintain the lead, but in the meantime from the rear the group of three (Iannone, Bautista, Bulega) closes in, and on the last lap they are all compressed into a single second.

Alvaro Bautista breaks away very strongly at the first corner and takes the lead, with Toprak trying to respond but without success. Everything was decided on the last corner with Toprak repeating what Valentino Rossi did on the same point in 2009 on Jorge Lorenzo in MotoGP, attacking Bautista on the inside. Iannone also took advantage of this, crossing the finish line in second place. Bautista, Bulega and Alex Lowes complete the top five.

Sixth place for Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli of Pata Prometeon Yamaha. Tenth place for Dominique Aegerter; Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) is 12th, with Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) behind him: the Northern Irishman has not yet scored a point with Yamaha.