Nowadays it is of utmost importance to keep your Afore account updated so that when you need to make a move, you still have time and a way to update the procedures that are required.

At the end of January of this year it was necessary to manage your SAR Electronic Signature as an authentication method in the Transfer Request within the AforeMóvil (Autrotraspaso) application, this is not only necessary to guarantee the security of your data, but also to protect your information and to carry out this process, you must establish your PIN and register your facial or fingerprint biometrics.

When will the SAR Electronic Signature be mandatory?

It will be from April 24, 2024 when you must have your SAR Electronic Signature as a means of authentication when using any of the In-Person Services that your Afore offers for you.

How is the SAR Electronic Signature formed?

The SAR Electronic Signature is made up of your PIN and your facial or fingerprint biometrics.

• PIN, is your Personal Identification Number: It is made up of four numerical digits that must not be equal to each other, nor must they be consecutive (ascending or descending).

• Facial biometrics: Photograph of your face (selfie).

• Fingerprint biometrics: Verification and Authentication of your fingerprints.

How do I get my PIN?

• You must go to a branch of your Afore where they will give you a temporary password that will be valid for 15 business days.

• You must log in to AforeWeb, select the My profile section and then PIN Activation.

• Enter the temporary password and generate your personal PIN. This will be your security key, do not share it.

How to use it?

• Log in to AforeMóvil or AforeWeb to access the service you want to use.

• To identify yourself with your SAR Electronic Signature, capture your PIN and your selfie.

• Your PIN will be useful to validate with your SAR Electronic Signature in various procedures in AforeMóvil, AforeWeb and in your Afore.

• To identify yourself in a branch of your Afore you can do so through your SAR Electronic Signature.

• To do so you must provide your PIN and capture your fingerprints or take a selfie.

