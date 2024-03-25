Sabaudia, March 25, 2024 – Four hundred thousand euros of Pnrr funds intended for the construction of an athletics track in the Arena del Mar, in the former Spes district, were not lost by the current administration, but rather were lost by the Gervasi administration. who demonstrated ineffective management of projects related to Pnrr funds. Despite participating in the tender, with only a feasibility study, the former administration did not obtain the necessary approval of the detailed plan and did not begin the procedure for a specific public works option, which is alternatively necessary for the approval of the project and the final appropriation of funds, which inevitably leads to the loss of all amounts.

This negligence has prevented the current administration from proceeding with the execution project given the failure to meet statutory deadlines for awarding a contract for the work, which must be completed no later than July 30, 2023.

However, in order not to leave the Marine Arena abandoned and in a dilapidated state, the Moscow Administration, in particular the Department of Tourism, instructed the relevant departments to announce a competition to transfer the territory into concession to a qualified company. to manage events of republican significance. Only Ventidieci srl responded to the call.

“This company will take care of the organization of evenings with the participation of national and international artists during the next summer season in Sabaudia, thus returning the city of the dunes to its ancient splendor, already obtained between 2002 and 2012, when he was already tourism advisor. I put forward the idea of ​​creating the Arena del Mare, a stage of national importance, where more than 70 artists performed. Here are just a few: Fiorello, Gigi Proietti, I’m Pooh, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, Gianna Nannini, Litfiba, Renzo Arbore, Massimo Ranieri.” This was stated by Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Tourism and Culture Giovanni Secchi.

Thanks to the decisive and timely steps of the current municipal administration, Sabaudia will once again become a center of prestigious events, which will also contribute to its cultural and tourism development with subsequent economic returns.

So we’re forwarding to the sender the clumsy attempt by the minority City Council members of the Citizens for Sabaudia group to accuse our administration of deliberately abandoning the athletics track in favor of something else.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.