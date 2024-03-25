Russian special services: “Moscow bombers were trained by Kiev” | “The US and UK are involved, there will be retribution”

Russian FSB director Alexander Bortnikov accuses Ukrainian intelligence services of facilitating Friday’s terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the western outskirts of Moscow. This was reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti. Bortnikov clarified that the terrorist attack was prepared by radical Islamists, but with the assistance of Ukraine also in the escape of four terrorists. Finally, there are accusations against the West: according to Russian intelligence, “preliminary results of the investigation indicate the involvement of the United States and Great Britain.”

There will be retribution, a hunt for 007 Ukrainians

The director of the Internal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the attackers at Crocus City Hall were “trained by Kiev in the Middle East.” Russia, Bortnikov adds, will respond to the terrorist attack with retaliatory measures. And he manages to name one name at the top of the list: the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, has become a legitimate target for the Russian military, as well as for anyone who commits crimes against Russia.

“Ukraine would welcome terrorists as heroes”

Ukraine, according to the Russians, was preparing to greet the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow “as heroes.”