The Basmanni Court in Moscow on Monday decreed two-month preventive detention for three others involved in the attack committed on Friday on the outskirts of Moscow, which left at least 137 dead, Russian media reported.

The arrest of the suspects had been requested hours earlier by the Russian Investigative Committee, one of the bodies investigating the tragedy at the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

Those arrested are Aminchon Islómov, Dilovar Islómov and Isroil Islómov. Father and his two children, Russian media report.

According to the Mediazona portal, Dilovar was the owner until a few days ago of the car in which the attackers fled, a white Renault.

The man, 24 years old and of Tajik origin, has Russian citizenship and worked as a taxi driver in the city of Tver, near Moscow.

During the court hearing, Dilovar rejected the charges against him and assured that he is innocent. “We turned ourselves in when we recognized the car (in the images from the scene of the attack), he said.

The day before, the same court sent four Tajik citizens to preventive detention for a period of two months, accused of perpetrating Friday’s terrorist attack at the popular Crocus City Hall concert hall.

The four alleged perpetrators of the crime were charged with terrorism charges and could face life in prison.

Several Russian politicians have already suggested the need to reinstate the death penalty for those convicted of terrorism.

In total, Russian security forces have arrested eleven people linked to the attack, claimed by the Islamic State, four of whom personally participated in the massacre.

According to the latest official data, the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, 20 kilometers from the center of Moscow, has left at least 137 dead and 182 injured.

