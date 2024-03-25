Three of the four individuals named as suspects in connection with the Moscow concert hall attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of more than 130 lives, admitted their guilt during a court appearance in Russia on Sunday.

The Basmanny District Court in Moscow formally charged Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30 years old; Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19 years old; and Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, of carrying out a group terrorist act that resulted in loss of life.

The crime carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni admitted their guilt after charges were filed against them.

As for the fourth defendant, Faizov, he was transported to court in a wheelchair directly from a hospital. During the hearing, he sat with his eyes closed and was attended to by doctors. In court, he was wearing a hospital gown and pants, and several cuts were noted on his body.

The other three suspects appeared in court heavily bruised and with swollen faces, amid reports in Russian media that they were tortured by security services during interrogations.

One suspect, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, had one ear heavily bandaged. Russian media reported Saturday that one of the suspects had his ear cut off during interrogation. The Associated Press could not verify the report or the videos that purportedly showed that.

The hearing took place as Russia observed a day of national mourning following Friday’s attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in suburban Moscow, which killed at least 137 people.

The attack, claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State extremist group, is the deadliest on Russian soil in years.

Russian authorities arrested the four suspected attackers on Saturday, and seven more people were detained on suspicion of involvement in the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday night. He indicated that they were captured while fleeing to Ukraine, something kyiv strongly denied.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions