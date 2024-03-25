The four alleged perpetrators of the attack on a concert hall near Moscow, where at least 137 people died, were placed in provisional detention after their appearance before a court in the Russian capital.

The appearance occurred on a day of national mourning in Russia after the massacre that occurred on Friday, in the deadliest attack in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group (IS).

The four men are accused of “terrorism” and face life sentences, Moscow’s Basmanny court said in a statement.

His preventive detention, set until May 22, may be extended pending his trial, the date of which has not yet been decided.

The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, but the Russian authorities still do not mention this claim and point to a Ukrainian lead.

The death toll could rise as rescuers continue searching through the rubble of the building, set on fire by the attackers.

The attack left at least 182 injured, 101 of them remain hospitalized, including 40 in critical condition, health authorities reported.

Moscow’s museums and theaters announced that they will remain closed over the weekend, and the capital’s restaurants promised to donate part of their profits from yesterday to the families of the victims.

“People no longer smile, there is no joy anymore,” declared Valentina Karenina, originally from Siberia but passing through Moscow, who went to light a candle in a church near the famous Red Square, now closed to the public.

The jihadist group, which Russia fights in Syria and is present in the Russian Caucasus, has already committed attacks in the country since the late 2010s.

The enemies

According to the SITE terrorism research group, ISIS released on its social networks a video apparently made by the attackers in which they appear entering the concert hall and shooting people.

On the streets of Moscow, some do not believe much in Ukraine’s involvement.

“I believe that behind this terrorist act are the extremist Islamists of IS. Ukraine also commits terrorist acts, but this is more in line with what Islamists do,” insisted Vomik Aliev, a 22-year-old medical student.

However, for Valeri Chernov, 52, the involvement of Ukraine and the West in the attack is totally credible.

“Who’s behind? The enemies of Russia and Putin who seek to destabilize power. It is really possible that Ukraine and the West have used ISIS,” he stated.

Another pending issue is the nationality of the perpetrators of the attack.

According to Russian media and MP Alexander Jinstein, some of the suspects are from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, bordering Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon told Putin that the perpetrators of the attack “have no nationality, homeland or religion.”

AFP

Putin accuses Ukrainians of being related

The armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall, in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk, on Friday night, shot at the audience and set part of the hall on fire.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to punish those responsible for the “savage terrorist act” and said that four men who were trying to flee to Ukraine had been detained.

Those four people, all “foreign citizens,” were detained in the Bryansk region, on the border with Ukraine and Belarus, according to authorities.

The FSB (Russian security service) stated that the suspects had “contacts” in Ukraine, faced with a Russian military intervention since 2022, and planned to flee to this country after the attack, but did not offer evidence of this alleged link or give details.

kyiv denied any link and President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of trying to “place the blame” on Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson reiterated that the jihadist group is solely responsible and that Ukraine is not involved.

US authorities indicated that they had warned Russia, in early March, about a possible “terrorist” attack in a place in Moscow with “large concentrations” of people.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that France was raising its attack alert level to its maximum, due to the “threats that weigh” on the country.

Mourning across the nation

Russia experienced a day of national mourning for those killed in the attack committed last Friday by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) on the outskirts of Moscow while the count of the fatalities and the search for the organizers of the massacre continue.

Flowers, candles and toys filled the area around the Crocus City Hall concert hall, where Friday’s terrorist attack left at least 137 dead and 182 injured.

Tributes

Despite the rain that fell in the Russian capital, a wave of people today approached the site of the attack to pay tribute to the memory of the deceased.

On numerous screens on the roads and large shops in Moscow you could see candles on a black background and the date of the attack, March 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the capital’s metro, passengers were reminded that security measures have been reinforced after the attack and their understanding was asked for possible inconvenience.

Different memorials in memory of the victims of the tragedy were also created in other Russian cities, according to regional media.

Revenge without mercy

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, affirmed that all those involved in the brutal attack on Crocus City Hall will be “legitimate targets” of Russia.

“We will avenge everyone. And those involved, regardless of their country of origin or status, will from now on be our legitimate and main target,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

EFE

In different public spaces in Russia, offerings were installed in memory of the victims of last Friday’s attack. EFE

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions