The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, suggested today, Monday, March 25, that Ukraine is behind the terrorist attack perpetrated last Friday at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, where 139 people died and which was immediately claimed by the Islamic State.

“And the Nazis, as is well known, have never had qualms about using the dirtiest and most inhumane means to achieve their objectives,” he said during a meeting on the measures to be taken after the attack and which was broadcast live on the television.

Putin recalled that just now is when the Ukrainian counteroffensive has “completely” failed, so Ukraine needs to score points with its Western sponsors.

While calling for answers to many questions, he himself responded that the attack on Crocus City Hall is reminiscent of the usual kyiv leitmotif.

“We must answer the question of why the terrorists after committing the crime tried to flee right through Ukraine, who was waiting for them,” he said.

In addition, he also asked who benefits from an attack that was “an act of intimidation” and that took place just the day after Vladimir Putin was declared president-elect.

“This crime may be just one link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting against our country since 2014 with the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in kyiv,” he stated.

Putin denounced the United States’ attempts to “persuade its satellites and other countries of the world that, according to its intelligence data, there is supposedly no trace of Kiev in the Moscow attack, that the bloody act was committed by followers of Islam , members of the organization banned in Russia, Islamic State.”

“How do radical Islamists, who position themselves as orthodox Muslims, who profess what is known as pure Islam, proceed to commit horrible barbarities and crimes in the holy month for Muslims, Ramadan?” he asked.

Next, it was questioned again whether, “really, radical Islamic terrorist organizations are interested in launching attacks against Russia, which today advocates a fair settlement to the acute conflict in the Middle East.”

At the same time, he admitted that those who support Kiev “do not want to be complicit in terror and sponsors of terrorism. But, indeed, there are many questions.”

While the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in several videos, Ukraine has categorically denied having anything to do with the attack.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Read also: Those accused of the attack in Russia plead guilty

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions