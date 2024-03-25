loading…

Russia doubts US claims that ISIS was responsible for terror concert in Moscow. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia doubts the statement by the United States (US) that the ISIS group was responsible for the weapons attack on a concert hall outside Moscow which killed 137 people and injured 182 others.

In Russia’s deadliest attack for two decades, four men stormed Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying people with bullets just before the Soviet-era rock group Picnic performed its hit song “Afraid of Nothing.”

Four men, at least one Tajik, were detained for terrorism. They appeared separately and were taken into custody at Moscow’s Basmanny district court by Federal Security Service officers.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim publicly believed by the United States, and the militant group has released what it says is footage of the attack. US officials said they alerted Russia to intelligence about the impending attack earlier this month.

But President Vladimir Putin has not publicly named the Islamist militant group as linked to the attackers, who he said were trying to flee to Ukraine.

Putin said some people on the “Ukrainian side” were ready to repel the gunmen across the border. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Putin of trying to shift blame for the concert hall attack by referring to Ukraine.

Russia on Sunday charged four men it said were responsible for shooting scores of people at a concert outside Moscow days earlier – the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned US assertions that ISIS, which once controlled much of Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.

“Attention – a question to the White House: Are you sure it’s ISIS? Can you think about it again?” Zakharova said in an article for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.