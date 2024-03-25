loading…

The Russian national flag was flown at half-mast at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, a suburb of Moscow, where terrorists massacred 137 people. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – The victims of the mass massacre by terrorists at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on Friday night increased to 137 people.

On the streets of Moscow on Sunday, there was shock, sadness and anger as Russia marked a day of national mourning after the country’s deadliest attack for two decades.

As mourners laid flowers at tributes and lit candles in churches, there were mixed feelings over President Vladimir Putin’s allegations of Ukrainian links to the attack that killed more than 130 concertgoers.

“I’m still in shock,” local lawyer Ruslana Baranovskaya, 35, told AFP on a street near the capital’s famous Red Square. “This is a tragedy that has destroyed me mentally.”

Across the square—which is closed to the public—a flag flies at half-mast over the Kremlin.

At least 137 people, including three children, were killed when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall concert hall on Friday night, before setting the building on fire.

The Islamic State group has repeatedly claimed responsibility and published graphic videos of gunmen carrying out the attacks.

Putin has not commented on ISIS’ claims, but said the four captured suspected gunmen were trying to flee to Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the attackers had contacts in Ukraine.