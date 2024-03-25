loading…

Many humanitarian and human rights organizations have called for a stop to arms exports to Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The bombing and siege carried out by Israel has deprived the civilian population of their basic needs for survival and made Gaza uninhabitable. Many humanitarian and human rights (HAM) institutions have called on countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel.

Currently, the civilian population in Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented severity and scale.

According to Amnesty International, humanitarian agencies, human rights groups, UN officials and more than 153 member countries have called for an immediate ceasefire. However, Israel continues to use explosive weapons and ammunition in densely populated areas which has huge humanitarian consequences for the people of Gaza.

World leaders have urged the Israeli government to reduce civilian casualties, but Israel’s military operations in Gaza continue to kill people at an unprecedented rate, according to a recent statement by the UN Secretary General. Member states have a legal responsibility to use all available means to enhance the protection of civilians and compliance with international humanitarian law.

Israeli military activity has destroyed most of the homes, schools, hospitals, water infrastructure, shelters, and refugee camps in Gaza; the indiscriminate nature of the bombings and the pattern of seemingly disproportionate civilian losses they often cause, is unacceptable. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned of the “increasing risk of atrocity crimes” being committed in Gaza and called on all countries to prevent such crimes from occurring. Since this call, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened:

In recent weeks, top Israeli officials have begun calling for the deportation of Palestinian civilians out of Gaza. The forced displacement in Gaza and the deportation of part of the population across the border, without any guarantee of return, is a serious violation of international law, and constitutes an atrocity crime.

Rows of Humanitarian and Human Rights Organizations Calling to Stop Arms Exports to Israel

1. Federation Handicap International – Humanity & Inclusion

2. War Child Alliance

3. Christian Aid

4. Norwegian People’s Aid

5. Médecins du Monde International Network

6. Mennonite Central Committee

7. medico international

8. Oxfam

9. Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)

10. Danish Refugee Council

11. Save the Children

12. Plan International

13. Norwegian Refugee Council

14. Deaconess

15. Amnesty International

16. American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

(ahm)