Rome, March 25, 2024 – Shots fired in the street this morning at 9:30 in Via Pian Due Torri in the San Paolo area. Police were called by a woman who arrived on the scene after hearing gunshots coming from her apartment. Looking out the window, she saw a man on the street. The victim was taken conscious, but with a code red, to the San Camillo Hospital with wounds to his legs. (source: Adnkronos)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

