Rome, March 25, 2024 – Prosecutors from the Anti-Mafia District Office are investigating an ambush that took place this morning in Via Pian due Torri in the Magliana district. The attempted murder case is under the attention of prosecutor Carlo Villani. At this time, no possibility has been ruled out and CCTV images will be obtained by Flight Squad investigators. The victim, a 55-year-old man with a wound in the leg, conscious but code red, was taken to the San Camillo Hospital. The alarm was raised by a local resident who heard shots and saw a wounded man on the street from his window. (source: Adnkronos)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

