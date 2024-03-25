Rome, March 25, 2024 – On the evening of March 19, at around 9:30 pm, the carabinieri of the Scalo Termini unit in Rome arrested a 48-year-old unemployed man with a criminal record, seriously suspected of committing unlawful crimes. robbery, violence, resisting and causing bodily harm to a public official.

The man was stopped by a cashier at a commercial establishment in Via Marsala as he tried to exit through an alarming service door, immediately after taking possession of several food items that he had hidden under his jacket. At this point, a security guard intervened and blocked the man who was threatening him with death until the police arrived, who in turn were attacked and pushed. After this, the man was finally blocked, handcuffed and taken to the barracks, where, having driven up to the entrance, as soon as he got out of the official car for no reason, he continued his aggressive behavior, also kicking the barracks commander. knee, so much so that he was forced to undergo examination at the emergency department of the Policlinico Umberto I, from where he was discharged with a 7-day prognosis.

In the courtrooms of Piazzale Clodio, the Roman court confirmed the arrest and imposed a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to remain at his place of residence and an obligation to appear before the General Prosecutor’s Office.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

