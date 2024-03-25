Rome, March 25, 2024 – The Carabinieri of the Castel Madama station, as part of the daily activities of the institution, arrested a 20-year-old Italian, as he was seriously suspected of crimes related to detention for the purpose of drug trafficking and resistance. and violence against a public official.

During control activities in the territory, a Carabinieri patrol noticed a suspicious-looking boy from a neighboring municipality, positioned near one of the windows of the house of a 20-year-old guy from Castel Madama, who had just been arrested a month ago for drug possession. Upon examination of the alleged purchaser, it was found that he had a dose of hashish, a quantity which was reported to the above-mentioned person for personal use in the Prefecture of Rome. Therefore, believing that other narcotic substances could have been found in the above-mentioned house, illegally stored by the young man for the purpose of sale, the carabinieri decided to search the house, despite the fact that the boy tried by all means to resist under the control of the military, one of whom was slightly injured .

In the house, more than 700 grams of a hashish-type substance (divided into blocks and partly already divided into doses), packaging material and more than 2,000 euros in cash, allegedly obtained from drug trafficking, were found. The 20-year-old was arrested and handed over to the Tivoli judiciary. After an inspection, the Tivoli court issued a decision on house arrest.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.