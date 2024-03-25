Rome, March 25, 2024 – He was driving a car registered to an untraceable company, had repeatedly violated traffic rules and had racked up more than 100 fines, all unpaid, when he was identified and reported by GPIT (Graduate Emergency Services Team) officers. . Local police of the capital of Rome.

The man, a 61-year-old Italian, was the owner of a long-term vehicle rental company that had received 118 fines over the past two years, none of which had been paid regularly. The local police crime department noticed the anomalies and found that the Renault Captur had been the subject of 59 speeding reports inside the Giovanni XXIII tunnel in just three months. A warning was issued immediately and a thorough investigation was launched to identify the culprit, who was no longer at the rental company’s headquarters, where it had been impossible to notify the reports of wrongdoing for months.

Checks also revealed that the vehicle, which was also found to be uninsured, was the subject of a misappropriation complaint by the owner company, which claimed a loss of title given the failure to return it at the end of the lease. . Once identified, GPIT agents contacted the legal representative of the untraceable company.

Under pressure from the white helmets, the man could only admit that he was the user of the car, which was immediately confiscated. For the 61-year-old man, in addition to the embezzlement complaint, operators initiated the procedures necessary to notify all outstanding statements.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

