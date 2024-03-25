photo by Amilcare Incalza

MILAN – “Just over a month and we’ll be back to hug you live! It’s true: Milan and Rome are sold out, but you can still find tickets for 13 May – Teatro Colosseo – Turin, 15 May – Teatro Europaeditore – Bologna”. The Rich and Poor write it on their social channels.

Tickets to attend the concerts in Turin and Bologna are available at the link https://www.ticketone.it/artist/ricchi-poveri. A DM Produzioni, Carosello Records and Ventidieci production. On May 3, however, Ricchi e Poveri will be on stage at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan, while the Roman date is scheduled for May 21 at the Teatro Brancaccio. “We can’t wait!”, Angela and Angelo conclude in their post.