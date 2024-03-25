The economic situation in Argentina is the result of a complex combination of structural, political and global factors that have contributed to high levels of poverty and a visible presence of people begging, since before Javier Milei took power. Some of the key aspects that have affected the Argentine economy include chronic inflation, high external debt, political and economic instability, dependence on commodities, social and economic inequality, and tax evasion and the informal economy.

Despite having abundant natural resources and a highly educated population, the Argentine nation faces significant levels of inequality. Wealth and income are unequally distributed, perpetuating poverty and limiting opportunities for social mobility. So far, poverty has exceeded 50%, according to a report from the Catholic University of Argentina. The reasons are diverse, but, for Ricardo Falla, the main one is the type of economic measures that Javier Milei is taking. The Peruvian philosopher, researcher and professor explained each point to us in an interview for La República.

—Poverty in Argentina exceeds 50%, what do you think the outlook would be like in the coming years?

—Poverty in Argentina, according to the survey carried out by the Catholic University of Argentina at the end of February of this year, is at 57%. With this result, it is most likely that, due to the depth of the economic measures of the Milei Government, in the coming years, this poverty will have already risen to 60% or even 70% between June and July of this year 2024.

—Which cities in Argentina have the highest rates of begging citizens?

—Poverty is concentrating in the center of greater Buenos Aires. In the province (of Buenos Aires), the most difficult social problems are being encountered. But those inconveniences are also occurring in cities that already had a very great deterioration, such as Rosario and Mendoza.