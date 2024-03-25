Rentals, for singles getting a house is a challenge

If renting a house is difficult as a couple, as a single it is (almost) impossible. As the Corriere writes, according to Immobiliare.it Insights, surprisingly Milan is not the least accessible city for those looking for a two-room apartment all to themselves. No, because in Florence the average monthly price required to rent a two-room apartment is 1,066 euros, but the rental budget available to a single person on average does not exceed 480 euros. In fact, only 0.5% of the two-room apartments on offer on the market are accessible to those looking alone.

We continue to Naples, where the average rent is around 850 euros per month. However, considering the city’s average income, a single person can allocate around 415 euros per month for rent, less than half the average rent. As a result, housing affordability is less than 1%. Milan and Venice find themselves practically at the same level of disparity between the request for rent and the economic availability of individuals.

Milan, on the other hand, has the highest rent among the cities examined, exceeding 1,320 euros per month for a two-room apartment. Even if the budget available to an individual is the highest ever, just above 650 euros, it is still insufficient to face the high costs of rent. Even in Venice, the Pearl of the Lagoon, the rental situation is critical. Although the average is around 880 euros per month, a single person manages to dedicate less than half, around 430 euros, to renting.

Even in Bari and Bologna the situation is complicated for singles. In Bari, the average rental price of a two-room apartment has increased by almost 200 euros per month, reaching 800 euros/month, while the average salary does not allow a sufficient sum to be allocated, with availability around 430 euros.

In Bologna, the average rent stands at 925 euros per month, but an individual could actually shell out only 510 euros to comply with the request. In Rome, the disparity between the requested rent and the available budget is over 70%, with 890 euros per month against the 520 euros of personal budget. In Verona, however, some light is visible with a slightly better situation: the average rent is around 770 euros per month, while the share of net income to be allocated to rent for a resident is around 480 euros.

In Sicily, however, in the “big” Palermo and Catania, the gap between the landlord’s request and what is available to the single person is around 45%: in both centres, in fact, the monthly rent is just over 580 euros while the portion of the salary that can be allocated to rent is approximately 400 euros. However, where the budget that can be allocated for renting a two-room apartment and the amount actually required to rent it come close is in the municipalities of Turin and Genoa.

In the city of Mole the average rent is just over 600 euros/month and the average monthly availability of a single person is close to 500 euros. Difference of around 100 euros even in the alleys: 550 euros/month for the rental versus 450 euros for personal resources. However, Genoa remains the city with the highest accessibility to the two clubs for singles: 38% of the stock on offer.