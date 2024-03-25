Ardea, March 25, 2024 – “On March 31, 2023, in Ardea, our Association “Social Group for the Defense of Values ​​and Rights 4.0” held the first conference of the traveling project on endometriosis, the goal of which was to implement what was described by the European Parliament in the “Written Declaration on Endometriosis” in connection with the first action that needs to be taken, which is to widely disseminate correct information to the community about the unfortunate, difficult to diagnose, chronic and disabling pathology that requires the name endometriosis.” The doctor states this in a press release. Massimo Catalucci, President of the Association “Social Groups for the Defense of Values ​​and Rights 4.0”

“And after twelve months of hard work in collaboration with central and local institutions,” continues the doctor. Catalucci – On Saturday, March 23, in Ardea, on the occasion of the Solidarity March and the conference organized for the anniversary of this day on endometriosis, a public statement was made from the direct voice of the Regional Councilor Marika Rotondi that women affected by this pathology have been waiting for decades: Council Region of Lazio, act no. G03215/2024 according to proposal no. By Order No. 10164 of March 21, 2024, “a Working Group was created to determine the Regional Network for the Management of Patients Suffering from Endometriosis.”

Endometriosis, as we have said many times, is a difficult disease to diagnose, it is also a benign pathology, but it creates significant inconvenience, limitation and disability for the woman affected by it, and due to its complex characteristics it is impossible to cure it. established standard, but each individual case must be assessed from time to time and a specific and balanced therapy prepared for the patient to whom it will be prescribed. It is also defined as a social pathology because it negatively affects the quality of life of women suffering from it. It goes without saying that from the initial stages to diagnosis and subsequent application of the most appropriate therapy for her case, as well as any surgical intervention, the patient will need the help of a team of specialists.

This is a great achievement that we at Gruppo Sociale Difesa Valori e Diritti 4.0 are proud of and shows how a third sector organization like ours, if well structured and organized, is able to collect citizens’ requests and take responsibility for them. and bring them to the attention of politicians and those who govern us, with the ultimate goal of developing events until the desired result is obtained. And this is what happened in these twelve months, from March 31, 2023 to Saturday, March 23, 2024, when we were finally able to realize that in the Lazio region a big step forward has been made for women suffering from endometriosis.”

“It is now up to a commission of professionals formed to continue to create a network of social and health services,” he continues, “where women with endometriosis can access it through a national public service and be welcomed and listened to. , oriented to visit and treatment clinically, subjectively.

It was also pleasing to see the presence of representatives and volunteers from non-profit associations and third sector bodies at the endometriosis event on 23 March: most notably representatives of the Italian Red Cross Committee in Ardea, as well as civil protection organizations Airone and Humint. , who, together with their volunteers, helped the procession of people who walked the approximately 800-meter route of the Solidarity March that opened the day’s event; from Pro Loco Le Tre Contrade and Tor San Lorenzo to the Comprehensive Institutes of Ardea III and Ardea I; from the Association Against Violence Mariel Franco to the Women’s Association of Les Alberosas; from the Association Rivalutiamo Marina di Ardea to the Association ORA Italia.”

“Thank you to the President of the Lazio region, Francesco Rocca,” concludes the doctor. Catalucci – for the patronage given to the entire local administration of Ardea, especially to the President of the City Council Francesco Giordani, who unfortunately could not be present in the hall on Saturday due to a personal problem that did not allow him to preside over the event, but who has already given us to feel close to this project in the past, confirming that he will continue to support us through the message he sent us. And also to Mayor Maurizio Cremonini for the municipal areas provided to our Association for the conduct of territorial listening offices; Board members: Barbara Assaiante (social policy); Massimiliano Orakian (urban planning); Fulvio Bardi (SUAP); Councilors Davide Sarrecchia, Alberto Montesi, Veronica Ortolani and Emanuele Micoli.

We would like to say a few more words to Ardea’s advisors Veronica Ortolani and Emanuela Micoli, who were the first to believe in our project and last year worked to ensure that the first conference on endometriosis was organized here in Ardea. Likewise, we must thank Giovanni Luciani, Councilor of the Municipality of Sagarolo, the local authority that hosted one of our conferences last June and who yesterday announced his presence at the event we organized.

For our part, we will continue the project in which we will focus on developing three main core actions to combat endometriosis: inform, educate, guide – and we will do this with our working team, which sees Dr. Massimiliano Marziali, our leader, as scientific director and member of the newly created regional commission; in Moira Masi, Regional Coordinator of the Endometriosis Conferences in Lazio and, above all, in our institutional representatives, Senator Andrea De Priamo and Lazio Regional Councilor Marica Rotondi, who allowed us to bring home a historic achievement. Now we are waiting for interesting news from government chambers.”

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.