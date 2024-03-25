loading…

Britain prepares for nuclear war. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will set out plans to increase and increase the number of nuclear experts and technicians. That along with the production of nuclear submarines and the increasing need for the nuclear energy industry is expected to create 40,000 new jobs by 2030.

Britain’s move cannot be separated from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine which continue to heat up. Apart from that, London is also very worried about the provocations carried out by Moscow with its world-respected nuclear power. Moreover, Britain is also preparing for World War III.

As a solution, the UK Government will partner with defense companies BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Babcock, open a new tab plus energy giant EDF to invest more than 763 million pounds (USD961 million) by the end of the decade in skills, jobs and education.

The UK government needs to ensure there are enough nuclear workers to help build and maintain its submarine fleet, which is vital for defense and security as submarines form the basis of the UK’s sustainable at-sea nuclear deterrent.

“Safeguarding the future of the nuclear deterrent and nuclear energy industry is an important national effort,” Sunak said, while visiting Barrow-in-Furness in the northwest, where Britain’s nuclear submarine industry is based, reported by Reuters.

“Today we birth the next generation of our nuclear enterprise, one that will keep us safe, keep our energy secure, and keep our bills low forever.”

The UK nuclear submarine industry will expand in the coming years as new ships are built for the UK, as well as Australia under the AUKUS security pact.

Further details of how the UK will deliver the capabilities required to maintain its nuclear deterrence will be published by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday in the “Defence Nuclear Enterprise Command Paper”, Sunak’s office said.

As part of plans to increase the nuclear workforce, the UK Government said it would invest £200 million in Barrow over the next decade to help support people find work, improve transport infrastructure in the area and build more homes.

(ahm)