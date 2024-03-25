Istat: 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in 2023

Families in absolute poverty stand at 8.5% of the total resident families (they were 8.3% in 2022), corresponding to approximately 5.7 million individuals (9.8% share almost stable compared to 9 .7% of 2022). The intensity of absolute poverty at the national level also remained unchanged (18.2%). This is what Istat finds according to preliminary estimates.

The presence of minor children continues to be a factor that exposes families more to hardship in 2023, and therefore the incidence of absolute poverty remains more marked for families with at least one minor child (12.0%), while for those with elderly people it stands at 6.4%. In 2023, the incidence of absolute individual poverty for minors is equal to 14%, the highest value in the historical series since 2014; in 2023, minors belonging to families in absolute poverty amount to 1.3 million.

Compared to 2022, the incidences of poverty are also stable among young people aged 18-34 (11.9%) and among the over 65s (6.2%) who remain the segment of the population with the least economic hardship. Furthermore, poverty is stable for families made up of only foreigners (35.6%), although the large gap is confirmed (with incidence values ​​almost six times higher) compared to families made up only of Italians (6.4%).