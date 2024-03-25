In the past, those who wanted a 911 but didn’t have the money for one bought a 924 or 944. Later, those people had to settle for cars like the Porsche Cayman or Boxster. Although today we have to call these cars 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster, the second designation will also be enough, right? Enjoy the petrol models for a while because they are going away.

Porsche faces the same problem with the 718s as it does with the Macans. From July 1, new rules will come into force in the EU to better protect cars from hackers. Porsche has been producing this generation of Cayman and Boxster since 2016, long before the new regulations became known in Europe. A brand spokesperson told Motor 1 that developing an update that would allow the Porsche Cayman and Boxster to continue to be sold in Europe would cost too much money.

Good news about the death of the petrol 718

Luckily, production of all Porsche 718s doesn’t have to stop on July 1st. The EU gives the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Porsche Boxster RS ​​Spyder a chain of immunity because these cars are produced in small numbers. Both cars are not sold out yet. Porsche will keep production of regular 718s until July 1. After this, the brand will continue to sell cars in Europe while they are in stock.

After that, 718 drivers will have to make do with electric ones. The electric Boxster and Cayman are due next year. Before that happens, you can order the latest entry-level petrol 718. The cheapest Cayman costs €108,200 (€67,312 in Belgium), while the entry-level Boxster costs €110,400 (€69,526 in Belgium).