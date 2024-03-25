It is the Teatro alla Scala in Milan that hosts the final farewell to maestro Maurizio Pollini, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 82, considered the last twentieth-century giant of the piano. The funeral chapel will be set up in the Piermarini Foyer from 10am to 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday 26 March.

The coffin is expected to arrive at the Theater at 10am, which will be supported under the carriage portico: it will be welcomed by the mayor Giuseppe Sala, the superintendent Dominique Meyer, the musical director Riccardo Chailly and the councilor for culture Tommaso Sacchi. Immediately afterwards the String Quartet of the Teatro alla Scala will perform Ludwig van Beethonev’s Cavatina Op. 130 and Anton Webern’s “Langsamer Satz”.

From approximately 10.25am the funeral home will be open to the public who can enter through the left door under the carriage portico, pass in front of the coffin and then exit through the right door.

