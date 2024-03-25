Fiumicino, March 25, 2024 – “We were very pleased to host the 19th “Meeting with Art” in Piazza Grassi, a place with a strong historical and cultural significance for our territory, a wonderful event organized by the Art and Art Association. culture – the artists of Piazza Grassi” in collaboration with Pro Loco Fiumicino, which we were very happy to patronize.” This was stated in a press release by Federica Poggio, Councilor for Culture, Tourism, Sports, Anniversary, Work and Vocational Training of the Municipality of Fiumicino.

“The exhibition of paintings is of remarkable quality,” continues the councilor, “which has become a wonderful place for our citizens and for all the tourists who, like every weekend, have chosen our city as their destination. Events like this are fundamental to coloring places as rich in beauty as ours. Therefore, thanks to Giuseppe Mancuso, the Arte e Cultura association, ProLoco and all the artists who participated, giving us emotions and food for thought about what is happening in the world.”

