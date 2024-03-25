loading…

A transgender prisoner who was born male is placed in a women’s prison. He was caught having sex with a female prisoner. Photo/FBI Houston

WASHINGTON – A transgender prisoner who was born male was placed in a women’s prison in Washington, United States (US). However, he was caught having sex with a female inmate in the prison.

Born as a man, Bryan Kim (35) became transgender with the name Amber FayeFox Kim.

He was thrown into prison for killing his parents. Even though he was born male, the transgender prisoner was placed in a women’s prison.

A correctional officer at the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW) discovered Kim having sex with a female inmate; Sincer-A Marie Nerton (25) on March 14 during a routine check at the medium security unit (MSU).

According to the National Review report, Monday (25/3/2024), the scandal was declared a violation.

“This violates MSU rules and policies,” the report said, detailing that it is against the rules to engage in sex acts with another person inside the facility, except during approved extended family visits.

Before Kim was transferred to a women’s prison in February 2021 under the Department of Corrections’ (DOC) gender inclusion policy, Kim was held in a men’s prison facility in the state.

An unnamed Washington DOC employee told National Review that technically there was no consensual sex between the incarcerated individuals.

“But [DOC] “Washington has eased sanctions on offenders involved if both parties claim the sexual relations were consensual, resulting in fewer problems for inmates who break the rules,” he said.