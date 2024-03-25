After a full season in the World Endurance Championship, the Peugeot 9×8 showed promising performance at Le Mans and achieved its first podium at Monza. During the opening race of the 2024 season at Losail, the car led for most of the race and in anticipation of the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans to face the competitive Hypercar class it was subjected to significant updates, also taking into account the regulatory changes that occurred from the planning period to the actual competition.

Peugeot 9X8 2024 what changes

The Peugeot 9X8 has undergone significant changes in aerodynamics and rear area design to adapt to regulation changes over time.

A rear wing was introduced on the 2024 9X8

These changes included the introduction of a rear wing and the adaptation of the tracks to use differentiated tires between the two axles. While maintaining the same chassis, the center of gravity has been revised to adapt to the new tires, with front dimensions of 29 cm and rear dimensions of 34 cm.

Peugeot 9X8 WEC livery 2024

Peugeot 9X8 2024 side

Peugeot 9X8 rear 3/4

Front

New rear wing

Peugeot 9X8 WEC livery 2024

Peugeot 9X8 livery for 2024

Peugeot redesigned 90% of the Hypercar’s bodywork for the WEC, keeping the three-element vertical LEDs but losing some of the originality.

The Hypercar 9X8 WEC livery 2024 front 3/4

Special attention was given to the livery. The internal Style Center, in fact, has developed a new theme based on the updated logo of the House, the Lion, designed in various scales, which becomes the protagonist after the collaboration with the artist Demsky in the 2023 season.

The 9X8 Hypercar, as it was in the first VIDEO configuration