The official statement issued by the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, expresses their concern about “the information linked to persistent impediments in the registration in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela of presidential candidates before the National Electoral Council.”

The cited document specifies the situation that the Venezuelan opposition parties—MUD and UNT—are facing, who are trying to write Corina Yoris as their representative in the next elections. However, this process has not been completed due to possible obstacles imposed by the current Government of Nicolás Maduro.

“Together with the previous disqualifications that have been in the public domain, it adds questions about the integrity and transparency of the electoral process in its entirety,” indicates the text, which in turn points out that “these restrictions prevent progress towards elections that allow for a democratization process in sister Venezuela”.

In the statement, which was released in Peru by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the nations urge that “the situation be reconsidered so that, at the end of the registration period, citizens who meet the requirements enshrined in the Constitution Venezuelans can be duly registered, so that the brother Venezuelan people can freely choose their next government.”

Corina Yoris was chosen as the replacement for María Corina Machado for the elections in Venezuela: Photo: Vente Venezuela

“My rights are being violated”

For her part, Corina Yoris, designated unitary candidate to replace the disqualified María Corina Machado, reported to the local press that the website of the National Electoral Council (CNE) keeps access to the electronic nomination system blocked. This complaint by the political organizations Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) comes less than 24 hours after the closing of the established deadline.

“My rights as a Venezuelan citizen are being violated by not allowing me to access the system and register my candidacy,” said Yoris, who mentioned that attempts were made to access the system on several occasions without success. “We have made every attempt to enter the card data… and the system is completely closed to being able to enter digitally,” he said.

According to information from La Nación, Corina Yoris is not the only one affected, since the system “does not basically accept opposition cards that would serve to confirm the candidacy” of any other candidate. “It is not a specific problem with me or with anyone else.” said Yoris, who mentioned that he tried, without success, to deliver a letter requesting an extension to the CNE.

Corina Yoris was designated by Machado herself as her successor, amid various actions against her, which included arrests of members of her campaign team and disqualification from holding public office for 15 years. It is important to remember that María Corina Machado had won the primary elections organized by the opposition faction, but she will not be able to participate in the presidential elections due to her disqualification, confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice.