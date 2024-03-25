“Give a health card to Italians in the world”, residents abroad who – by paying an annual contribution – will be able to maintain the right to complete assistance at home. This is foreseen by a bill proposed by Fratelli d’Italia deposited in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber: “An extraordinary goal achieved thanks to group work which saw collaboration between the political and medical-scientific worlds”, writes on Facebook the Fdi MP Andrea Di Giuseppe, co-signatory of the PDL.

“To implement a legislative proposal aimed at expanding the spectrum of free hospital care – both in terms of type and duration – reserved for Italians residing abroad, a multidisciplinary scientific committee coordinated by Professor Antonio Giordano, president and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (Shro) – explains Di Giuseppe – and composed of Professor Giovanni Ciccarelli, Doctor Iris Maria Forte, Professor Francesca Gimigliano, Doctor Massimo Petrone and Professor Antonio Russo: top-level scientific consultancy desired by Brothers of Italy for the development of the best policies and effective tools for this health revolution. The Meloni Government confirms with facts the attention for Italians in the world, forgotten for decades by the left”, comments the deputy member of the Foreign Affairs Commission and community members of the Chamber.

“Thanks to the new PDL, upon payment of an annual economic contribution, Italians residing abroad and registered in the Aire (Register of compatriots residing abroad) will be able to maintain the right to Italian healthcare”, declares Giordano to Adnkronos Health. “Consequently – underlines the oncologist – those who possess the aforementioned health card will be able to benefit from the maintenance of the general practitioner and the paediatrician, but also from the updating of their electronic health record every time they return to Italy and require health services. This is of an important turning point for all Italians living abroad whose number is around 6 million people, but also for Italy which will be able to recover precious economic resources”.