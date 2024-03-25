The Otb group owns the majority of Calzaturificio Stephen

The Otb Group, through its subsidiary Staff International, has acquired a majority stake in Calzaturificio Stephen, a historic Italian excellence in the production of high-end women’s and men’s footwear, and already a strategic supplier for over twenty years.

This operation is part of the Group’s long-term strategy for the acquisition of know-how and highly qualified production capacity in strategic product categories for the development of OTB brands which, over the years, has always guaranteed strong support for the Italian supply chain both through financial support programs such as the Cash project, and through communication campaigns for the promotion of Italian Made in Italy excellence, such as the Made, Made in Italy, Made Perfectly initiative.

The Otb Group’s entry into Stephen’s capital will guarantee further stability and increasingly rapid and solid growth of the Venetian footwear company, founded in 1967 by Francesco Bertollo.

Through the operation, Otb joins the founding entrepreneurial family, now in its second generation and represented by the three brothers Stefano, Antonella and Valeria Bertollo, who will continue to manage the company with the strength of their know-how and the technical skills they have always characterized by the excellence of their work.

Otb, the group headed by Renzo Rosso (founder of the Diesel clothing brand, ed.), will make its useful resources available to Calzaturificio Stephen for the further development of the company and its evolution in the technological, digital and sustainability.

Stefano Bertollo will continue to hold the role of CEO of the company, which currently has 70 employees and has great growth potential. The operation is part of an expansion policy of the OTB Group which aims to acquire the know-how of the highest Made in Italy excellences in strategic product categories.

Rosso, Otb band recognized worldwide for originality and craftsmanship

“OTB brands are recognized worldwide for the originality, creativity and craftsmanship of the garments, thanks to the use of the highest quality raw materials and the skills of our masters of know-how. We have made Made in Italy our trademark, thanks to close collaboration with the companies in our incredible supply chain: a unique wealth that makes us extremely competitive on an international level. – stated Renzo Rosso, president and founder of Otb – This is why as a Group we choose to invest in local companies that make Italian fashion great in the world, to guarantee them continuous growth and increasingly sustainable development”.