We are going to Enschede with our Latin reading group. One of us was a little late. Before I realize what’s happening, he enthusiastically shakes the city guide’s hand and says he’s very happy to meet my husband.

The city guide responds with equal enthusiasm: “The day is still young. Who knows what else could happen.”

Diana Tjin

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via ik@nrc.nl

