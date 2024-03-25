Was my computer hacked by Chinese spies or is the People’s Party threatening to detain my Uyghur family in a re-education camp? Well, this last point is the only one I can confidently answer with a big, bold “no.” Therefore, the statement in the title and introduction is entirely based on your free expression of opinion. Even though you might not want to hear it. Because the current geopolitical situation can easily – and often rightly – be used to undermine the quality of a number of Chinese cars in Europe. Shame.

The thieves!

First of all; Do I have experience in operating Chinese cars? Certainly! My ass has been in almost every Chinese car that has ever set foot here. From the failed Shuanghuan CEO to Qoros that never got off the ground, to recent greatest hits like the Forthing U-Tour, MG4, BAIC X55 and Lotus Eletre. So, despite the sometimes bad Google translate, the Chinese car does not hide any secrets for me.

So it’s a hallucination how Chinese brands have gone from complete crap (there’s that Shuanghuan CEO again!) to extremely competitive cars (MG, BYD, etc.) in the same period of time that Mercedes needs to develop a new door handle. Now I can hear you saying: “Nice and cute, but that, of course, is because the Chinese stole all the know-how from Europe!” I’m not going to blame you completely. On the other hand, hasn’t Europe been enriching itself for years at the expense of other continents (such as Africa) and benefiting from China’s extremely low labor costs? A good theft is better than a bad idea. However?

Wake-up call

Although I disgrace some Chinese brands. Because now there are Chinese cars on our market that simply behave much better than most European competitors. Let there be the magic of a Chinese car. The Chinese cars are a huge wake-up call for the often arrogant European car brands that thought they could supplant the local buyer with warm junk for another decade or two.

Suddenly, European brands will also have to switch gears. Not least under the influence of the European Union, which, according to insiders, has obliged major groups such as Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault to urgently work on affordable (electric) competitors for the Chinese storm. The motto “The best defense is an offense” may seem applicable here.

Japan, Korea,… China?

The presence of Chinese car brands in our market probably won’t mean we’ll all suddenly start driving Chinese cars, but it will mean European brands will feel the need to fight back. Just like they had to do when the Japanese showed up, and just like they had to do two decades later when the South Koreans tried it in Europe with Hyundai and Kia. We, as clients, have nothing but benefit from this.

And while Audi Vorst faces uncertain times, BYD and MG are building production sites on European soil, creating hundreds (if not thousands) of jobs and opportunities for local suppliers. And unlike China, you can still buy what you like!

About the author: For nearly two decades, Yves Wouters has lent his pen and face to Autofans. He witnessed the evolution from the 2.0 TDI to a full-fledged EV from the front row and wrote this description himself in the third person.