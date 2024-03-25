When it comes to C-segmentators, the usual suspects are probably the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and Peugeot 308. However, this does not mean that the others should not be taken into account, on the contrary. For example, the Hyundai i30 has been one of the cheapest alternatives on the market for many years, and its latest generation in particular has managed to convince many customers with its elegant appearance. The Koreans improved this look four years ago with a facelift, but even then they apparently weren’t ready yet.

Hyundai has unveiled its second i30 facelift and it lives up to the motto ‘why change a winning team’. The appearance has been improved in detail, resulting in, for example, a slightly redesigned radiator grille and a slightly redesigned rear bumper. Additionally, the brand is adding seven new exterior colors to the lineup, as well as new 16-inch wheels. On the sportier N-Line, 17- and 18-inch wheels are also new, and every i30 will now have LED headlights as standard.

Speaking of standard equipment: the rest of the basic equipment has also been significantly expanded. For example, the cheapest model can now count on a 4.2-inch LCD screen in the instruments, three USB-C ports scattered throughout the cabin, and front and rear parking sensors. The latter isn’t the only thing that improves safety, as in line with new EU regulations, Hyundai is now also adding active lane assist, fatigue detection, speed warning and an emergency braking function that also detects pedestrians and cyclists to the standard equipment. . At the motor level, everything remains the same. It is not yet known how much you will have to pay for the updated Hyundai i30 in a hatchback, fastback or station wagon body.