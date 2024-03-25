NAPLES – “Nu dispietto” (GGD Edizioni Srl/Sony Music) is the new single by Gigi D’Alessio released on March 29th and already available in presave and preadd at the following link: https://Columbia.lnk.to/NUDISPIETTO . A special song, in which a woman’s voice intertwines with Gigi’s to sing about love and tell the story of two lives that finally meet, creating a bond that gives peace and care. It’s “a shame” for both of them to think that before there were other arms holding all that love, but stronger than the regret of not having met before is the desire to stay together forever.

The artist once again chooses the Neapolitan language to best express the poetry of such a strong and complete feeling. “Nu dispietto” is the first unreleased song that will be part of Gigi D’Alessio’s new recording project due out in May, produced by Adriano Pennino and distributed by Sony Music, waiting for the emotion of singing it live together with the embrace of public in Piazza del Plebiscito where 8 events are scheduled with “GIGI – ONE LIKE YOU – L’EMOZIONE CONTINUA”, on 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15 June and 16 June.