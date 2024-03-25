Bologna, March 25, 2024 – Nightmare in a nursing home in Imola: a 44-year-old Italian was arrested for sexual assault, sexting and stalking. While working first as a health worker and then as a cleaner in a nursing home in the province of Bologna, in the period until July 2023 (the date of his dismissal), he sexually assaulted four elderly residents of the same institution. , among those 80 and 96 years old, all suffer from cognitive impairment and other pathologies that affect their ability to respond.

In particular, taking advantage of his duties and the state of psychological inferiority of the victims, he groped them even in intimate places. This provision arose as a result of investigative activities following a complaint by a 53-year-old man who initially had a friendly relationship with the offender, who was the victim of harassment by the same man, who was harassed with persistent phone calls and seriously threatening audio recordings. In this regard, the same victim received two videos recorded by a 44-year-old man of sexual violence committed against two female residents of the institution. In this particular case, the man is also under investigation for illegally distributing sexually explicit images. The man, who is a patient in a psychiatric hospital and has a history of trauma, beatings and domestic abuse, was taken to the Rocco D’Amato prison in Bologna. (Source: Adnkronos)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.