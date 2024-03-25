Public administration, 100 thousand new hires: here are all the vacancies

The Italians’ craving for the so-called permanent job is about to be filled. After a massive entry of 173,000 new hires in 2023, the Italian Public Administration machine is preparing for a new round of recruitment during 2024. It is expected that another 100,000 professional figures will join the public workforce in the first months of the year. Hiring aimed at strengthening the central and local offices of bodies such as the INPS, the Revenue Agency, the school and healthcare sectors.

One of the reasons behind this massive hiring campaign is the need to fill staff gaps: for example, the INPS has drawn up a staffing requirement plan highlighting the need to fill over a thousand job positions by the summer, for a total of approximately 10,000 officials. The expansion of the workforce could also facilitate the institute in speeding up the payment disbursement process, considering the delays encountered in the payment of TFR-TFS to state workers.

The school sector also represents one of the most requested sectors, with a notable number of open positions. The applications received, which concern every school level and level, amount to 373,000, for only 45,000 places available. The written tests, organized on a regional basis, are already underway, and the first results indicate a pass rate of 80%. The subsequent phases of the selection, based on oral tests, will take place starting from the end of April.

In the healthcare sector, the need to reduce waiting lists for specialist visits and tests is driving the hiring of at least 10,000 new professionals, including doctors and nurses. Despite the inclusion of funds for 520 million euros in the Maneuver, the union requests indicate the need for at least 25,000 new doctors to deal with the critical issues of the system.