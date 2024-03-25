Ardea, March 25, 2024 – Operational unit Airone, the official civil protection structure of the municipality of Ardea, has received a new pickup truck. The news arrived the other day and was confirmed by members of the unit’s leadership, who did not hide their satisfaction.

“Three local companies, 3Di SpA, Ardeatina Appalti Srl and Tantari Edoardo Srl,” reports Unit, “decided to make a significant donation to us, which allowed us to purchase a Ford Ranger pickup truck. The vehicle has already been approved as a dedicated fire vehicle and will be used in the next AIB campaign, in which, as for many years, Ardea volunteers will be actively involved.”

Special thanks to these entrepreneurs who rewarded us with an unexpected gesture, above all because they contributed to the Ardea area part of what they earned with their labor and invested in a structure that provides a common security service operating in close contact. The civil and military authorities of the region have shown that they care deeply about Ardea and its territory. This donation is made even more heartfelt and welcome as it approaches the Division’s anniversary, which will be thirty-one years old on March 30, 2024.”

So congratulations on your new vehicle, good luck in your upcoming work, and happy birthday and happy 31st anniversary to all Task Force Airone volunteers.

