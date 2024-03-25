Less invasive, simple, smart and effective: the new Dexcom ONE+* continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system is now available in Italy for people with insulin-treated diabetes, starting from 2 years of age, thanks to the partnership between Dexcom and Roche Diabetes Care Italy. The device, equipped with the new ‘all in one’ sensor, with innovative functions for simplified and shared management of diabetes, in addition to preventing the patient from pricking their finger, is able to support individual treatment personalization needs and reduce the impact of the disease on everyday life.

“Diabetes – explains Concetta Irace, full professor at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro – is a complex chronic disease, with a strong impact on the daily life of those who live with it, which is why there is a low level of adherence to treatment , which can lead to numerous complications, even serious ones. Investing in technological innovation by putting people at the center and translating their needs into actions means facilitating therapeutic adherence and therefore the effectiveness of any treatment. Among the latest innovations available in in the CGM field, today we have new sensors based on increasingly advanced technologies, capable of responding increasingly better and in a personalized way to the needs of people with diabetes, allowing us to achieve better therapeutic outcomes and improve the quality of life, with less burden on everyday life” .

Dexcom ONE+ – presented at the Attd (Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes) International Congress, recently concluded in Florence – is a wearable device capable of automatically measuring and sending glucose values, wirelessly, to a smartphone, receiver or smartwatch compatible, eliminating the need to prick your finger or scan. Thanks to the dedicated App – we read in a note – it is possible to view the trend arrows that indicate the speed and direction of glucose levels; Additionally, customizable alerts indicate when values ​​fall outside of preset high and low ranges, making treatment decisions easier.

The new sensor is ‘all in one’: that is, it combines the sensor and transmitter in a single device and allows the patient to start it independently and safely thanks to the guided configuration after approximately 30 minutes of warming up. It can be worn on the arm or abdomen and, in children aged between 2 and 6 years, also on the upper part of the buttocks, ensuring greater discretion. Furthermore, it is able to withstand prolonged contact with water: up to 24 hours and 2.4 meters deep.

The device also allows the insertion of events such as food intake, physical exercise and insulin and, thanks to the ‘share’ function, it can share glucose values ​​with caregivers, up to 10 devices, so as to have a common and simplified management of the disease. Finally, in addition to threshold alarms, it allows you to set optional and customizable alerts, in particular the ‘first alert delay’ alarm, supporting better coexistence with the pathology.

“At Roche Diabetes Care we have always put people first – states Massimo Balestri, General Manager of Roche Diabetes Care Italy – This is why we want to make increasingly innovative solutions available that are capable of transforming the lives of people with diabetes, their caregivers and the healthcare workers involved, so as to offer ever greater flexibility and personalization of care, supporting engagement and therapeutic adherence”.