Tragedy in the Port of Naples, 45-year-old sailor hit by a fifth wheel of a truck, unfortunately he died instantly

A new absurd disappearance occurred on the evening of Saturday 23 March, at the port of Naples. Unfortunately, a 45-year-old sailor lost his life while maneuvering inside his ship, after a truck ran over him, leaving him no escape.

Obviously the police are also working on the incident to understand how and what happened. The agents are trying to understand whether this new workplace accident could have been avoided or not, even if the investigations are still ongoing.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place on the evening of Saturday 23 March. Precisely at the port of Naples. The man, who worked as a sailor, was on his GNV Anteres ship and was carrying out the final loading maneuvers before being able to leave again. But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

From what emerged, for reasons yet to be established by the police, the fifth wheel of the truck hit him without him even realizing it. The others present, who witnessed the whole scene, immediately raised the alarm. From here the desperate request for help began, both to the police and to the agents.

The investigations into the case of the 45-year-old sailor who died at work

Obviously, they are still working on the incident. Unfortunately, his details are not yet known. The only news that has emerged is that he left behind his wife and two daughters. Unfortunately, due to the violent impact, the doctors were unable to do anything to save him. The company, in a note issued, wrote:



In response to what happened last night on the motor ship Antares, GNV expresses its condolences and joins in the pain of the family, of its colleague, a member of the crew, who lost his life in the accident, expressing its utmost closeness and support to them .

The company continues to guarantee maximum collaboration with the relevant authorities, to clarify the exact dynamics of the incident. According to an initial reconstruction, the seafarer was fatally hit by a semi-trailer during the loading phase on the ship which was moored at the port of Naples and was preparing to leave for Palermo.