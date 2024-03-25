In the world of fast food, few things beat the pleasure of a good burger: tasty, affordable and satisfying. From juicy and full of flavor to perfectly grilled, every bite can be a culinary delight. And while some brands leave a lot to be desired due to the processed and questionable quality products they use, in Portland, Oregon, one restaurant has defied all expectations. With only a couple of locations, it has gained national fame as the best burger chain in America, attracting visitors from all over the country in search of its unmatched taste and quality.

Which burger chain is the best in the entire United States?

According to Daily Meal, a specialized food portal, PDX Sliders in Portland, Oregon, has the best burgers in the entire United States. In the analysis, the website values ​​every detail of this North American food, such as “the brioche buns golden to perfection, the meats exploding with flavor and the ingredients are selected fresh and combined in a balanced way.”

The restaurant offers classic options such as burgers with cheese, onion and pickles, but also surprises with bold combinations, such as a ‘hamburger’ with goat cheese and strawberry preserves, challenging the limits between sweet and salty.

Burger called Division Philly, house specialty and best seller at PDX Sliders. Photo: diffusion

PDX Sliders, the restaurant with the best burgers in the United States

One visit to PDX Sliders is enough to understand why Portland is hailed as a food lover’s paradise, as every detail of their burgers receives careful attention. With just two locations in Portland, Oregon, at 1605 SE Bybee Blvd and 3111 SE Division St, this brand, founded by Ryan Rollins in 2014 as a modest food cart, evolved into a restaurant in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood in January 2017.

What kind of burgers does PDX Sliders have?

Within its short but substantial menu, PDX Sliders offers only 6 types of burgers. Made with pure beef and brioche or ciabatta bread. Below, we leave you the available dishes, their ingredients and the price of the largest size:

Sellwood: bacon, aged Beechers cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, aioli, on brioche / $13. Hawthorne: bacon, goat cheese, strawberry courgettes, on brioche / US$13. Fremont: bacon, American cheese, roasted jalepeño, aioli, on brioche / US$13. Steel: American cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, aioli*, on brioche / US$15. Portland: American cheese, raw onion, pickle, aioli*, on brioche / US$15. Division Philly: thinly sliced ​​NY strip, roasted peppers and onions, white American cheese, aioli on ciabatta / $15.

PDX Sliders’ menu is named after bridges in Portland, Oregon. Photo: diffusion

What is the ranking of the best hamburgers in the United States?

According to the ranking prepared by Daily Meal, among the 16 restaurants with the best hamburgers in the United States there are no recognized international chains such as McDonald’s or Burger King. Below, we present the complete list:

PDX Sliders (Portland, Oregon)Harlem Shake (New York City) Dick’s Drive In (Seattle)DMK Burger Bar (Chicago, Illinois) Wayback Burgers (several locations in the United States) The Habit Burger Grill (several locations in the United States) White Hut (Massachusetts) Jack’s Old Fashion Hamburger House (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)P. Terry’s Burger Stand (Texas) BRGR Stop (South Florida) Burgerville (Oregon and Washington) Five Guys (international chain) Shake Shack (international chain) In-N-Out Burger (international chain) Culver’s (several locations in the United States) Wendy’s ( international chain).

How was the ranking of the best hamburgers in the United States created?

Food reviews from customers and chefs, recommendations from Daily Meal staff, and personal experiences at these restaurants were considered to compile the ranking of the 16 best burger chains in the United States.